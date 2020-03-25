On 24 March 2020 the Board of Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter “Telia Lietuva” or “the Company”) decided:

- To approve the draft of the audited annual consolidated and separate financial statements of the Company for the year 2019, prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards, and to propose to the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to approve the draft of the Company’s annual consolidated and separate financial statements for the year 2019.

The audited results of Telia Lietuva Group for the year 2019 are the same as the results for the twelve months of 2019 that were announced on 29 January 2020: the audited consolidated Telia Lietuva Group revenue for the year 2019 amounted to EUR 388,299 thousand and profit for the period amounted to EUR 54,726 thousand. EBITDA excluding non-recurring items for the year 2019 was EUR 130,992 thousand.

- To approve the Company’s Consolidated Annual Report for the year 2019, prepared by the Company and assessed by the auditors, and to present the Company’s Consolidated Annual Report for information to the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

- To convoke the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in a headquarters of Telia Lietuva, Saltoniškių str. 7A, Vilnius, Lithuania, at 13.00 on 28 April 2020, and to propose to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders the following draft agenda:

1. Presentation by the Company’s auditor.

2. Approval of the annual consolidated and separate financial statements of the Company for the year 2019 and presentation of the consolidated annual report of the Company for the year 2019.

3. Allocation of the profit of the Company of 2019.

4. Election of the Company’s auditor.

5. Regarding the approval of the reorganisation by way of merging Telia Customer Service LT, AB into Telia Lietuva, AB.

6. Regarding the approval of a new edition of the By-laws of the Company.

7. Regarding approval Remuneration Policy of the Company.

8. Regarding the implementation of decisions.

ENCL.: Drafts of Telia Lietuva, AB Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements, Consolidated Annual Report and Independent Auditor’s Report for the year ended 31 December 2019.

Darius Džiaugys,

Head of Investor Relations,

tel. +370 5 236 7878,

e-mail: darius.dziaugys@telia.lt



Attachments