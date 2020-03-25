HELENA, Ala., March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mspark, a leading national shared mail company, is proud to announce Anna Marie Chapman has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Human Resources.



Anna Marie joined Mspark in March 2017 as Vice President of Human Resources and has played an integral role in reshaping Mspark’s human resources team and culture. A few of her significant achievements include strategic talent planning, enhancing leadership development training programs, developing a performance-based culture and improving employee benefits and wellness offerings.

“Congratulations to Anna Marie on this well-deserved promotion,” commented Mspark Chief Executive Officer Steve Mitzel. “Over the past 3 years, she has proven herself through her human resources leadership and several significant accomplishments. We are grateful to have her passion, leadership and knowledge for what she does at Mspark.”

About Mspark

Mspark, a privately held, national media distribution company, has partnered with clients to deliver reliable advertising solutions since 1988. The Company's business success stems from a simple premise - to provide measurable results and a solid return on the customer's marketing investment. Mspark reaches over 27.5 million U.S. households in 31 states and 620+ markets each month, and its household penetration in the markets it serves is unsurpassed by competitors. The Mspark portfolio of more than 3,000 clients includes consumer packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, restaurants and service providers across the United States. For additional information, visit mspark.com.

