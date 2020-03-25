Complimentary Questionnaire Provides Baseline for Third-Party

Risk Management Teams to Survey Vendor Populations

CONCORD, Mass., March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProcessUnity , a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk and compliance management, today released a complimentary pandemic assessment for businesses to assess their third parties, vendors and suppliers to understand the effect of COVID-19 on critical business operations. ProcessUnity’s Third-Party Pandemic Questionnaire provides a set of questions that quickly assess and gather relevant, event-driven information on an organization’s partner network and supply chain.

Download a complimentary copy of the ProcessUnity Third-Party Pandemic Questionnaire (no registration or personal information required).

“When an event like COVID-19 occurs, business leaders need to work together to assess the potential impact and implement contingency plans – from instituting work-at-home policies, to reprioritizing projects and establishing financial resiliency timelines,” said Todd Boehler, Senior Vice President of Strategy, ProcessUnity. “As many organizations rely on third parties for day to day operations, this questionnaire will help third-party risk program owners contribute critical insight as to where resources and focus should be directed. Communication and transparency is essential to this process, as disruptions in outsourced services can lead to exposures and losses that no one wants. Our hope is that organizations can use this questionnaire to have the best information possible to sustain business operations.”

The Third-Party Pandemic Questionnaire includes questions that focus on concentration/geographic risk, remote work risk, financial solvency risk, business resiliency risk and pandemic risk. Organizations can use the questionnaire as a reference to develop their own set of questions or they can send it as-is to vet their critical and high-risk vendors.

Contact ProcessUnity with questions regarding supplemental risk assessments or to learn about ProcessUnity’s cloud-based Vendor Risk Management platform , a software-as-a-service (SaaS) application that helps companies identify and remediate risks posed by third-party service providers.

About ProcessUnity

ProcessUnity is a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk and compliance management. The company’s software as a service (SaaS) platform gives organizations the control to assess, measure, and mitigate risk and to ensure the optimal performance of key business processes. ProcessUnity’s flagship solution, ProcessUnity Vendor Risk Management , protects companies and their brands by reducing risks from third-party vendors and suppliers. ProcessUnity helps customers effectively and efficiently assess and monitor both new and existing vendors – from initial due diligence and onboarding through termination. ProcessUnity is used by the world’s leading financial service firms and commercial enterprises. The company is headquartered outside Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit http://www.processunity.com .

