Due to the expiry of the terms of office for the management board members Maret Tambek and Priit Luman on 30 April 2020 and the expiry of the term of office for the management board member Ando Voogma on 01 August 2020 and with the aim to harmonise the terms of office of the management board members, the council of Nordecon AS decided simultaneously to prolong the terms of office for Maret Tambek, Priit Luman and Ando Voogma until 30 April 2023.

The management board will continue to operate with four members: Gerd Müller (chairman), Maret Tambek, Priit Luman and Ando Voogma.

Nordecon ( www.nordecon.com ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Sweden, Finland and Ukraine. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated unaudited revenue of the Group in 2019 was 234 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 690 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange.