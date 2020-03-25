FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) State Street Global Advisors & Affiliates Company dealt in AbbVie Inc. Class of relevant security to which

the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) US$0.01 common stock Date of dealing 24thMarch 2020

















2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 68,013,859











































































































































































































































4.60589%



(2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A (3) Options and agreements to

purchase/sell N/A Total 68,013,859











































































































































































































































4.60589%





(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities N/A (2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A Total N/A

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5) Purchase 6,300 67.49 Purchase 9,400 67.49 Purchase 58,000 69.28 Purchase 17,400 67.49 Purchase 400 184.89 Purchase 6,800 68.69 Purchase 1,000 69.28 Purchase 3,900 68.94 Purchase 293 67.49 Purchase 184,912 67.49 Purchase 71,496 67.49 Purchase 1,856 67.49 Purchase 480 67.49 Purchase 3,536 67.49 Purchase 2,907 67.49 Purchase 534 67.49 Purchase 564 67.49 Purchase 500 67.49 Sale 1,000 67.49 Sale 5,079 67.49 Sale 500 70.22 Sale 400 184.89 Sale 200 70.22 Sale 88,011 67.49 Sale 15,888 67.49 Sale 2,500 67.49 Sale 10,362 67.49 Sale 10,024 67.49 Sale 720 67.49 Sale 500 69.07 Sale 91 67.49 Sale 6,000 71.08 Sale 3,500 68.57 Sale 969 67.49

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD Nature of transaction



(Note 6) Number of relevant securities



(Note 7) Price per unit



(Note 5) N/A

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g. call option Writing, selling,

purchasing

varying etc. Number of

securities to which

the option relates

(Note 7) Exercise

price Type, e.g.

American,

European etc. Expiry

date Option money

paid/received

per unit (Note 5) N/A

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per

unit (Note 5) N/A

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8) Details Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5) N/A

4. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. N/A



