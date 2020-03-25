MELVILLE, N.Y., March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (OTCQB:DTST), a provider of cloud infrastructure and business continuity solutions, today announced it is offering free migration services on selected solutions in an effort to assist companies with challenges faced by the transition to a remote workforce as a result of COVID-19.



As part of the assistance program, DSC is offering free migration services and no charge for the first 120 days on selected solutions for companies that move to DSC’s remotely managed VoIP and IaaS and disaster recovery cloud solutions. DSC offers a large array of solutions focusing on IBM Power Platform supporting IBM i and AIX operating systems, as well as Windows and Linux.

Hal Schwartz, president of Data Storage Corporation, commented, “We are pleased to offer these free migration services for companies impacted by COVID-19. The disease has had a devastating impact on both communities and companies globally. This pandemic has further highlighted the need for remote workforce and disaster recovery solutions. We stand ready to help both new and existing customers successfully make this transition. In fact, the feedback thus far has been overwhelmingly positive as we strive to make this process seamless. Most importantly, we encourage everyone to stay safe and healthy as we all work together to keep our country’s economy on track and prosperous.”



The Company provides a highly secure, enterprise level cloud for IBM i Power systems and Windows, assisting companies in the migration process, while reducing capex and providing flexibility for seasonality with on-demand compute power. Clients have access to an array of solutions: Infrastructure as a Service, disaster recovery, voice and data, security, and email compliance & data analytics.

