Orange, CA, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBT announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named CBT to its 2020 Tech Elite 250 list. This annual list acknowledges the top tier of North American IT solution providers that have earned the highest number of advanced technical certifications from leading technology suppliers, scaled to their company size. These organizations have differentiated themselves as premier solution providers, earning multiple, top-level IT certifications, specializations, and partner program designations from the industry’s most prestigious technology providers.

Each year, The Channel Company’s research group and CRN editors work together to identify the most customer-centric technical certifications in the North American IT channel. Solution providers that have earned these elite designations — enabling them to deliver exclusive products, services, and customer support — are then selected from a pool of online applicants.

CBT has been a perennial member of CRN's Tech Elite 250 list thanks to its enduring dedication to employee education and technical training. Since its inception in 2001, CBT has been proud to showcase an industry-leading engineering team, designing and delivering custom solutions for clients across the globe.

“Solution providers that continue to pursue vendor certifications and extend their skill sets across various technologies and IT practices are proving their commitment to delivering the greatest business value to their customers through an incomparable level of service,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “Our CRN Tech Elite 250 list recognizes leading solution providers with expansive technical knowledge and esteemed certifications for exactly that reason.”

“It is an honor to once again receive this recognition from CRN,” said Lonnie Ludwig, VP of Solution Services at CBT. “It’s important for CBT as a leading systems integrator and IT/OT domain expert integrator to keep up to date with the latest technologies. Our team works hard to maintain their qualifications in order to consistently deliver innovation and unrivaled client services.”

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the February issue of CRN, and online at www.CRN.com/TechElite250.

