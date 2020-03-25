Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 11 – 2020
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
25 March 2020
ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 18 – 24 March 2020:
|Date
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price
A shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|6,472
|9,339,655
|18 March 2020
|250
|1,042.51
|260,628
|19 March 2020
|250
|988.68
|247,170
|20 March 2020
|400
|1,056.63
|422,652
|23 March 2020
|400
|990.36
|396,144
|24 March 2020
|400
|1,041.96
|416,784
|Accumulated under the programme (A shares)
|8,172
|11,083,033
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|92,700
|143,762,734
|18 March 2020
|5,000
|1,094.87
|5,474,350
|19 March 2020
|5,000
|1,030.23
|5,151,150
|20 March 2020
|5,200
|1,096.19
|5,700,188
|23 March 2020
|5,000
|1,019.45
|5,097,250
|24 March 2020
|5,000
|1,068.10
|5,340,500
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|117,900
|170,526,172
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 8,172 A shares and 194,869 B shares corresponding to 0.92 percent of the company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 18 – 24 March 2020 is enclosed.
Further information:
Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77
