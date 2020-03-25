PRESS RELEASE 25 MARCH 2020

Italeaf: The Board of Directors approves the Half-Yearly Financial Report as at 30 June 2019

NAV of Euro 6.2 million. Ebitda equal to 158 thousand Euro. Net result equal to -316 thousand Euro

Revenues amount to Euro 1.1 million (Euro 11.8 million in the consolidated financial statements)

EBITDA of Euro 147 thousand (Euro 0.2 million in the consolidated financial statements)

EBIT is equal to 106 thousand Euro (-3 million Euro in the consolidated financial statements).

EBT amounted to Euro -316 thousand (Euro -4.8 million in the consolidated financial statements).

Net result of Euro -316 thousand (Euro -3.7 million in the consolidated financial statements)

Shareholders' equity of Euro 13 million (Euro -1.5 million in the consolidated financial statements)

NFP of Euro 18.2 million (Euro 84.8 million in the consolidated financial statements)

NAV of approximately Euro 6.2 million; NAV per share Euro 0.36

Update of the financial events agenda

The board of directors of Italeaf SpA, holding company and first Italian company builder active in the cleantech and smart innovation sectors, listed on the NASDAQ First North Growth Market of the Stockholm Stock Exchange, approved today the half-yearly financial report as at 30 June 2019.

Financial highlights*

As at

30 June 2019 As at

30 June 2018 Change % In Euro Revenues

1,151,904 1,447,528 (20.4)% EBITDA 147,385 529,616 (72.2)% EBIT 106,484 246,145 (56.7)% EBT (316,726) (147,269) 51.4% Net result (316,726) (147,269) 115.1% As at

31 december 2018 Shareholders’ Equity 13,037,531 13,354,259 n.a. Net financial position 18,178,383 17,776,227 n.a.

* Half-Yearly Financial Report prepared in accordance with ITALIAN GAAP accounting principles

Italeaf's NAV was Euro 6.2 million as at 30 June 2019 (Euro 5.5 million as at 31 December 2018); Nav per share Euro 0.36.

Postponement of approval of the 2019 financial report

The Board of Directors of Italeaf has therefore decided to postpone the approval of the separate financial report and consolidated financial statements at December 31, 2019 until a later date to be defined and in any case by 31 May 2020.

The reasons for this postponement are mainly based on the following considerations:

on 29 January 2020 the Board of Directors of the subsidiary algoWatt S.p.A. (formerly TerniEnergia), the main asset of the holding company, resolved to approve the draft financial statements and the consolidated financial statements at December 31, 2019 in a period between April 21 and 24, 2020;

in light of the worsening of the epidemiological emergency from COVID-19, the national public authorities have postponed the shareholders' meetings for the approval of the financial statements to June 30, 2020 for the companies that wish to benefit from it and the Board of Directors deemed it appropriate to make use of this postponement, also in view of the preparation of the consolidated financial statements and the ongoing restructuring process.

The full version of the Half-Yearly Financial Report as at 30/06/2019 in English is published on the Company's website www.italeaf.com and published on GlobeNewswire Intrado | Release Publishing.

This press release is also available on the Company website: www.italeaf.com

Italeaf SpA is obliged to make public this information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 16.00 CET on 25 March 2020.

Certified Adviser

Mangold Fondkommission AB, +46 (0)8 5030 1550, email: ca@mangold.se, is the Certified Adviser of Italeaf SpA on Nasdaq First North.

For further information please contact:

Claudio Borgna CFO – Italeaf S.p.A.

Email: borgna@italeaf.com

Italeaf SpA, established in December 2010, is a holding company and a business accelerator for companies and startups in the areas of innovation and cleantech. Italeaf operates as a company builder, promoting the creation and development of industrial startups in the fields of cleantech, smart energy and technological innovation. Italeaf has headquarters and plants in Italy at Nera Montoro (Narni), Terni, and at Milano.

The company controls the smart energy company TerniEnergia, listed on the MTA of the Italian Stock Exchange, Skyrobotic, active in the business development and manufacture of civil and commercial drones in mini and micro classes for the professional market, Numanova, operating in the field of innovative metallurgy and additive manufacturing, and Italeaf RE, a real estate company. Italeaf holds, among others, a minority stake in Vitruviano LAB, a research center active in the R&D sector for special materials, green chemistry, digital transformation and cleantech.

