PRESS RELEASE 25 MARCH 2020
Italeaf: The Board of Directors approves the Half-Yearly Financial Report as at 30 June 2019
NAV of Euro 6.2 million. Ebitda equal to 158 thousand Euro. Net result equal to -316 thousand Euro
The board of directors of Italeaf SpA, holding company and first Italian company builder active in the cleantech and smart innovation sectors, listed on the NASDAQ First North Growth Market of the Stockholm Stock Exchange, approved today the half-yearly financial report as at 30 June 2019.
Financial highlights*
|As at
30 June 2019
|As at
30 June 2018
|Change %
|In Euro
|Revenues
|1,151,904
|1,447,528
|(20.4)%
|EBITDA
|147,385
|529,616
|(72.2)%
|EBIT
|106,484
|246,145
|(56.7)%
|EBT
|(316,726)
|(147,269)
|51.4%
|Net result
|(316,726)
|(147,269)
|115.1%
|As at
31 december 2018
|Shareholders’ Equity
|13,037,531
|13,354,259
|n.a.
|Net financial position
|18,178,383
|17,776,227
|n.a.
* Half-Yearly Financial Report prepared in accordance with ITALIAN GAAP accounting principles
Italeaf's NAV was Euro 6.2 million as at 30 June 2019 (Euro 5.5 million as at 31 December 2018); Nav per share Euro 0.36.
Postponement of approval of the 2019 financial report
The Board of Directors of Italeaf has therefore decided to postpone the approval of the separate financial report and consolidated financial statements at December 31, 2019 until a later date to be defined and in any case by 31 May 2020.
The reasons for this postponement are mainly based on the following considerations:
The full version of the Half-Yearly Financial Report as at 30/06/2019 in English is published on the Company's website www.italeaf.com and published on GlobeNewswire Intrado | Release Publishing.
Italeaf SpA, established in December 2010, is a holding company and a business accelerator for companies and startups in the areas of innovation and cleantech. Italeaf operates as a company builder, promoting the creation and development of industrial startups in the fields of cleantech, smart energy and technological innovation. Italeaf has headquarters and plants in Italy at Nera Montoro (Narni), Terni, and at Milano.
The company controls the smart energy company TerniEnergia, listed on the MTA of the Italian Stock Exchange, Skyrobotic, active in the business development and manufacture of civil and commercial drones in mini and micro classes for the professional market, Numanova, operating in the field of innovative metallurgy and additive manufacturing, and Italeaf RE, a real estate company. Italeaf holds, among others, a minority stake in Vitruviano LAB, a research center active in the R&D sector for special materials, green chemistry, digital transformation and cleantech.
