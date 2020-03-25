COSTA MESA, Calif., March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red8, the industry expert in architecting modern infrastructure, announced today that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named Red8 to its 2020 Tech Elite 250 list. This annual list acknowledges the top tier of North American IT solution providers that have earned the highest number of advanced technical certifications from leading technology suppliers, scaled to their company size. These organizations have differentiated themselves as premier solution providers, earning multiple, top-level IT certifications, specializations, and partner program designations from the industry’s most prestigious technology providers.



Each year, The Channel Company’s research group and CRN editors work together to identify the most customer-centric technical certifications in the North American IT channel. Solution providers that have earned these elite designations — enabling them to deliver exclusive products, services, and customer support — are then selected from a pool of online applicants.

“Solution providers that continue to pursue vendor certifications and extend their skill sets across various technologies and IT practices are proving their commitment to delivering the greatest business value to their customers through an incomparable level of service,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “Our CRN Tech Elite 250 list recognizes leading solution providers with expansive technical knowledge and esteemed certifications for exactly that reason.”

“We are thrilled that Red8 is included on this year’s list of elite solution providers,” said Frank Wiacek, President of Red8. “The recognition validates the hard work of our talented and dedicated team that is not only committed to achieving key certifications, but also continually gains advanced technology solutions expertise and goes above and beyond to support our clients. We are proud to help our customers solve their most complex challenges.”

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the March issue of CRN, and is online at www.CRN.com/TechElite250 .

About Red8

Red8, a division of Insight Investments, LLC, is an IT solutions provider dedicated to solving critical technology challenges through modern infrastructure solutions. Recognized for its engineering excellence and consulting leadership, Red8 is a trusted partner to many of the nation’s largest corporations. Delivering flexible and scalable cloud, cybersecurity, devops, advanced analytics and data center solutions. Digital transformation starts here. Visit: www.red8.com .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

