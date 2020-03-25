HARVIA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 25 MARCH 2020 AT 6.00 P.M. EET

Harvia Plc - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Tomas Hjälmeby

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Harvia Plc

LEI: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69_20200325171803_3

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-03-25

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 28 Unit price: 8.36 EUR

(2): Volume: 472 Unit price: 8.4 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 500 Volume weighted average price: 8.39776 EUR





Further information

Ari Vesterinen, CFO, Tel. +358 405 050 440

About Harvia

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 74.1 million in 2019, its operating profit was EUR 13.3 million and adjusted operating profit EUR 13.9 million during the same period. The company employs some 400 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany and Estonia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.