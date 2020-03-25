WALTHAM, Mass., March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolv Technology , the leader in free-flow weapons detection, today announced that Evolv Express™ was named the Gold winner in the Threat Defense and Security, Applied Technology category in the prestigious 2020 Edison Awards™. A global panel of more than 3,000 leading business executives selected winners that represent “game changing” products and services combined with innovation and leadership in concept, value, delivery and impact.



Evolv Technology is the leader in human security dedicated to making the world a safer place to live, work, learn and play by helping protect innocent people from mass shootings, terrorist attacks and similar violent acts. This recognition comes on the heels of Evolv Express being honored by Secure Campus 2020 Awards for outstanding campus security services and product, earning Platinum status in the Perimeter Protection category and Gold status in the Screening Equipment category.

Imagine walking into a stadium, tourist destination, warehouse, performing arts venue or school without emptying your pockets or bag, knowing everyone inside was thoroughly screened for weapons. Evolv delivers security and freedom of movement with a discrete tool that seamlessly screens people and their belongings in real-time, instantly differentiating personal items from weapons. Evolv Express, the first-of-its-kind AI-based, free-flow weapons-detection system, works at the pace of life to accommodate thousands of individuals and groups per hour. Capable of screening more than 3,600 people per hour, Evolv Express eliminates the long lines common with legacy weapons screening such as metal detectors, while drastically reducing the need for secondary screening that is accompanied by personal intrusions such as hand wands and pat downs.

More than 50 million people to date have been screened by Evolv in a rapid, undisruptive manner while preventing more than 5,000 weapons from entering a range of public and private facilities. Evolv is used for visitor and employee screening at top entertainment venues, schools, international airports, stadiums, corporations, hospitals, large-scale events and national landmarks worldwide. Customers include Big Night Entertainment, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, The Biltmore Estate, Gillette Stadium, L.L. Bean, Oakland International Airport, Spartanburg School District Six in South Carolina and many others across the globe.

“Evolv has redefined weapons-screening and threat detection by making security human again,” said Evolv Chief Executive Officer Peter George. “Behind Evolv Express is a team of incredibly talented security industry thought leaders and innovators who are committed to keeping people safe as they go about their daily lives. We could not be more honored to be named a winner in the threat defense and security category by the Edison Awards, which are recognized across the globe.”

“After a thorough review, the Edison Awards Judges recognize Evolv Express,” said Frank Bonafilia, Executive Director of the Edison Awards. “It’s a game-changing innovation standing out among the best new products and services launched in their category.”

