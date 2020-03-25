Draper Esprit VCT plc

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97

Offer for Subscription Update

25 March 2020

The Board of Draper Esprit VCT plc announces that it is expecting to issue a Supplementary Prospectus shortly in connection with the Offer for Subscription that launched on 3 October 2019, updating the original prospectus for developments related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Company is planning to proceed with the allotment of shares in respect of applications received for the 2019/20 tax year on or around 3 April 2020. These will be issued at a price based on an updated net asset value which the Company expects to announce shortly.

The Company also announces that is has temporarily suspended share buybacks. The Board expects these to resume once market conditions have settled.