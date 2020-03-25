Vaisala Corporation

Stock exchange release

March 25, 2020 at 6:10 p.m. (EET)

Vaisala’s Annual General Meeting 2020 postponed to a later stage

Vaisala takes the coronavirus seriously and based on the recent development of the situation, the Board of Directors decided to cancel Annual General Meeting, which was scheduled to be held on April 7, 2020.

Vaisala will convene the Annual General Meeting at a later stage.

Vaisala Corporation

The Board of Directors

More information

Katriina Vainio, EVP, Group General Counsel

Tel. +358 400 790 212

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

vaisala.com

