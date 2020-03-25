Appointment highlights Israel’s importance to Ion Pacific’s strategy

Ion Pacific to ramp up its engagement with Tel Aviv’s tech ecosystem

HONG KONG, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ion Pacific today announced that founding partner Michael Joseph will take over as Head of Operations for Israel. This appointment of Michael Joseph highlights Israel’s importance to Ion Pacific’s overall strategy.

“I am excited to lead our strategy in Israel. The investment opportunities in the VC secondaries asset class are abundant and high-quality,” said Mr. Joseph.

Israel has the most innovative economy with the highest number of startups per capita in the world. In 2018, the country raised a total of $6.47 billion in funds. Due to this, Israel is a key hub for Ion Pacific, who via its Stonecutter I and II funds, is a global provider of liquidity and structured secondary solutions to entrepreneurs, funds, GPs and investors.

“Given the currently weakening global macroeconomic outlook, the need for liquidity is only going to rise in the world’s tech hubs. I am looking forward to cementing our presence as the leading provider of liquidity solutions to Israel’s founders and others in the innovation ecosystem.”

Ion Pacific is a partner to innovation economies around the world. It is looking forward to increasing its engagement with the Tel Aviv tech ecosystem, and building relationships with founders, as well as local VCs funds and global funds operating in Israel. Overall, Ion Pacific aims to maximize its positive impact on the tech ecosystem.

ABOUT ION PACIFIC

Established in 2015, Ion Pacific invests creative capital in the technology sector globally to galvanize opportunities, connect markets and tackle the challenges of building a great business. It has a local presence in Hong Kong, Israel and soon the US.

