Press release 25 March 2020





Information about the 2019 dividend

During the meeting held on March 24, 2020 Altran's Board of Directors decided to take a cautious approach considering the current period of uncertainty and accordingly not propose any dividend payment at the next shareholder’s meeting with respect to the 2019 financial year.

About Altran

Altran is the undisputed world leader in engineering and R&D services. The Group offers its customers a unique value proposition to meet their transformation and innovation challenges. Altran supports its customers, from concept to industrialization, to develop the products and services of tomorrow. Altran has been working for more than 35 years with major players in many sectors: Automotive, Aeronautics, Space, Defence & Naval, Rail, Infrastructure & Transport, Industry & Consumer Products, Life Sciences, Communications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Software & Internet, Finance & Public Sector. In 2019, Capgemini, and Altran announced a merger project in the context of a friendly tender offer to create a global leader in “Intelligent Industry”. Altran generated €3.2 billion in revenue in 2019, with more than 50,000 employees in more than 30 countries. www.altran.com



Contact

Stéphanie Bia

Group Senior Vice-President Communications and Investor Relations

Tel: + 33 (0)1 46 41 72 01

stephanie.bia@altran.com



Follow us on Twitter: @Altran

Attachment