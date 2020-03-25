SAN DIEGO, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AbacusNext®, a leading technology provider for legal, accounting and compliance-focused professionals, today announced the release of Amicus Attorney version 20.5, which expands the product’s remote collaboration tools and features several upgrades including integration with HotDocs Advance. This latest update brings together two of AbacusNext’s flagship products to further demonstrate the company’s commitment to delivering innovative legal practice management solutions, even during uncertain times.



Named as a leader in legal practice management in G2’s Spring 2020 Grid® Report, Amicus Attorney has long enabled law firms across the U.S. to work remotely. Version 20.5 makes remote work even easier with an expanded payment portal to communicate safely and securely with clients. It removes obstacles to ensure clients can receive, review and pay invoices with minimal effort. In addition, all new features have been optimized for use in the Abacus Private Cloud to provide anywhere, anytime access in a private and secure workspace.

The integration of two industry-leading legal technology solutions—HotDocs Advance and Amicus Attorney—provides firms with an unprecedented level of speed, accuracy and risk mitigation. All entries in Amicus Attorney are instantly ready to use with HotDocs Advance, so firms can create flawless documents in a fraction of the time.

Version 20.5 also provides Amicus Attorney users with:

A Document Bundles feature that makes sharing documents with clients easier than ever.

Visibility into Amicus Attorney’s custom records in the program’s innovative client portal so a firm’s clients can participate in information gathering.

A host of time-saving enhancements to email management and calendar syncing.

An automated update feature that allows for easy upgrades from Amicus Attorney 20.4.

“This latest version of Amicus Attorney is the culmination of efforts to enhance the attorney and client relationship with improved communication, collaboration and payment options,” states Scott Johnson, chief executive officer at AbacusNext. “Now, with increasing numbers of firms going remote, the ability to connect with clients anywhere, anytime is crucial. From the first client interaction to the final automatic assembly of documents, Version 20.5 eliminates waste, redundancy and manual reentry—taking legal practice management to a new level.”

Firms currently using the most recent version of Amicus Attorney will be upgraded through the new automatic update utility to push updates to all workstations. Firms using Amicus Attorney 20.3 or earlier will update the server followed by each workstation in a familiar process. Clients in need of assistance can submit a support ticket in the customer account portal, call 858-882-4460 or use the support live chat feature—at the bottom right of the customer portal when logged in.

For more information on this latest integration, visit https://www.hotdocs.com/integrations/amicus-attorney .

About AbacusNext

AbacusNext is a leading technology provider for legal, accounting and compliance-focused professionals, offering a complete suite of practice management, payment processing and document automation solutions with on-site, public and private cloud hosting options. With over 100,000 users across 60 countries, AbacusNext is recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of America’s fastest-growing private companies. To learn more, visit abacusnext.com .