NEW YORK, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atera , developer of the Data Science-based IT automation platform that combines Remote Monitoring and Management ( RMM ), Professional Services Automation ( PSA ), and remote access into one powerful solution, today announced that it has created a new, easy system to deploy a remote workforce amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Through an integration with Splashtop ’s software into Atera’s platform, Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and IT professionals can now rapidly set up remote workforces for their clients from anywhere, enabling secure remote access for employees working from home.



“In response to COVID-19, more and more businesses are suddenly required to set up a remote workforce for their employees for an undetermined amount of time, placing the burden to set this up quickly on the MSP,” said Gil Pekelman, CEO at Atera. “Our technology, combined with Splashtop’s remote access software, provides partners with an easy and fast way to offer a secure remote-work setup. Our newly integrated solution saves a lot of time for both IT professionals as well as their clients because they can now connect employees to their computer at the office with a click of a button in our platform.”

The technology provides Atera partners the following benefits:

Enables employees working remotely to connect to their work computer

Secure high-performance remote device access

Simple set-up via the Atera platform

Easy deployment to end user with a shareable link

Low monthly cost with the option to cancel anytime

“We applaud Atera for swiftly integrating our work from home solutions into their platform so partners can get their clients up and running as a remote workforce,” Mark Lee, CEO at Splashtop. “Our technology allows employees to work remotely and access their computers, and through Atera’s platform, partners can now easily access the solutions from anywhere.”

For a free 30-day trial of Atera, please visit https://www.atera.com/signup or email info@atera.com .

About Atera

Atera is the developer of a Data Science-based IT automation platform that combines RMM , PSA , and remote access into one powerful solution. Atera’s all-in-one innovative platform offers MSPs improved operational efficiency, seamless integration, end-to-end management, and disruptive pricing. To learn more, visit www.atera.com .