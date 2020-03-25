Amsterdam, 25 March 2020 --- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. (“AMG”, EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: “AMG”) has published its Agenda and Explanatory Notes for the 2020 Annual General Meeting which is scheduled to take place on May 6, 2020 in Amsterdam.



Given the presence of COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus) in the Netherlands, and the restrictive measures in place for gatherings of people, AMG is planning for a meeting that provides shareholders the opportunity to attend the 2020 Annual General Meeting as virtual attendees, as it assumes that no shareholders or their representatives will attend the meeting in person. In addition, shareholders will have the possibility to exercise voting rights by providing proxy instructions. Furthermore, given the extraordinary circumstances, the Company offers the opportunity to submit questions relating to the agenda items of the 2020 Annual General Meeting prior to the meeting.

The Company continuously monitors developments and Government measures relating to the COVID-19 situation in the Netherlands. Shareholders are given notice hereby that AMG reserves the right to make further adjustments to, or to set (other) conditions in respect of, amongst other things, the location, timing, attendance, scope and agenda of the 2020 Annual General Meeting if circumstances, including the latest Dutch Government instructions, so demand. Due to the current measures in place and/or any potential new developments, the Company as well reserves the right to postpone the 2020 Annual General Meeting until a later date. Shareholders are advised to regularly check the Company's website (www.amg-nv.com) for updates until the date of the meeting.

The Agenda and Explanatory Notes including instructions for shareholders to attend the meeting as virtual attendees and/or to exercise their voting rights by providing (electronic) voting instructions prior to the meeting, are available to investors and other interested parties via the AMG website (www.amg-nv.com). Further information concerning the 2020 Annual General Meeting can be requested by contacting AMG via email at info@amg-nv.com.

