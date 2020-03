Overview of 2019 annual results

Turnover up to €531.0 million (2018: €503.2 million)

Net profit up to €69.5 million (2018: €54.5 million)

Proposal to the Annual General Meeting on 12 May 2020:

gross dividend of €1.30 per share (2018: €1.26 per share)

Investments in infrastructure: €91.3 million, mainly for the construction of the fifth storage tank at the liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Zeebrugge

2020-2023 transmission tariffs approved: reduction in tariffs

Zeebrugge LNG terminal boosts its prospects Record traffic for both large-scale and small-scale LNG Unloading of LNG carriers: new long-term contract until 2044 LNG transshipments: start of long-term contract until end 2039

Practical steps to move the energy transition forward: fully targeting green gas and already achieving results with natural gas

Roll-out of action plan to halve our own greenhouse gas emissions by 2025

