Digitalist Group Plc Stock Exchange Release 25 March 2020 at 19:00
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Turret Oy Ab
Position: Closely associated person
Legal Person
Persons discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer
Name: Ehrnrooth, Paul
Position: Member of the Board
Name: Eriksson, Peter
Position: Member of the Board
Name: Pylkäs, Pekka
Position: Member of the Board
__________________________________________________________
Issuer: Digitalist Group Plc
LEI: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644
Notification type: Initial notification
Reference number: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644_20200325104621_3
____________________________________________________________
Transaction date: 25 March 2020
Venue: Off-Exchange transactions (XOFF)
Nature of the transaction: Disposal
Instrument (type): Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Name of the instrument: Digitalist Group Plc, Convertible Bond 31.5.2018
Transaction details
Volume: 3 027 000
Unit price: 0,00000
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 3 027 000
Volume weighted average price 0,00000
____________________________________________________________
Digitalist Group Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND
