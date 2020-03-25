Digitalist Group Plc          Stock Exchange Release   25 March 2020 at 19:00


Person subject to the notification requirement

Name:                                              Turret Oy Ab

Position:                                           Closely associated person

Legal Person

Persons discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer

Name:                                     Ehrnrooth, Paul

Position:                                  Member of the Board

Name:                                     Eriksson, Peter

Position:                                  Member of the Board

Name:                                     Pylkäs, Pekka

Position:                                  Member of the Board

Issuer:                                    Digitalist Group Plc

LEI:                                        743700AL68PUX6JMS644

Notification type:                      Initial notification

Reference number:                    743700AL68PUX6JMS644_20200325104621_3

Transaction date:                      25 March 2020

Venue:                                    Off-Exchange transactions (XOFF)

Nature of the transaction:           Disposal

Instrument (type):                    Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument

Name of the instrument:             Digitalist Group Plc, Convertible Bond 31.5.2018

Transaction details

Volume:                                  3 027 000

Unit price:                                0,00000

Aggregated transactions

Volume:                                  3 027 000

Volume weighted average price    0,00000                              
Attachment