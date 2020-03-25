BONDUELLE
A French SCA (Limited Partnership by Shares) with a capital of 56,942,095 Euros
Head Office: La Woestyne 59173 Renescure, France
Registration number: Dunkerque B 447 250 044
Statement of repurchase of shares
Aggretated presentation by day and by trading venue
|Issuer's name
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI)
|Date of the execution of the transaction
|International Securities Identification Numbers
(ISIN Code)
|Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|Weighted average price per day
|Trading venue
|BONDUELLE
|969500QVHHN3NNVYRE94
|16/03/2020
|FR0000063935
|148 777
|17,1527
|Euronext
|BONDUELLE
|969500QVHHN3NNVYRE94
|17/03/2020
|FR0000063935
|1 223
|18,2759
|Euronext
