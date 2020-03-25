BONDUELLE

A French SCA (Limited Partnership by Shares) with a capital of 56,942,095 Euros
Head Office: La Woestyne 59173 Renescure, France
Registration number: Dunkerque B 447 250 044

 


Statement of repurchase of shares

Aggretated presentation by day and by trading venue

Issuer's nameLegal Entity Identifier (LEI)Date of the execution of the transactionInternational Securities Identification Numbers
(ISIN Code)		Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)Weighted average price per dayTrading venue
BONDUELLE969500QVHHN3NNVYRE9416/03/2020FR0000063935148 77717,1527Euronext
BONDUELLE969500QVHHN3NNVYRE9417/03/2020FR00000639351 22318,2759Euronext

Attachment