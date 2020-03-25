March 25, 2020 13:00 ET

BONDUELLE

A French SCA (Limited Partnership by Shares) with a capital of 56,942,095 Euros

Head Office: La Woestyne 59173 Renescure, France

Registration number: Dunkerque B 447 250 044





Statement of repurchase of shares

Aggretated presentation by day and by trading venue

Issuer's name Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) Date of the execution of the transaction International Securities Identification Numbers

(ISIN Code) Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Trading venue BONDUELLE 969500QVHHN3NNVYRE94 16/03/2020 FR0000063935 148 777 17,1527 Euronext BONDUELLE 969500QVHHN3NNVYRE94 17/03/2020 FR0000063935 1 223 18,2759 Euronext

