Montrouge, 25 March 2020

Publication of Crédit Agricole S.A.’s 2019

Universal Registration Document

Crédit Agricole S.A. informs the public that the French and English versions of its 2019 Universal Registration Document have been registered with the French Financial Market Authority (AMF) on March 25, 2020, under

number D.20-0168.

These documents are available on the website of Crédit Agricole S.A. at the following addresses:

https://www.credit-agricole.com/en/finance/finance/financial-publications , for the English version,

, for the English version, https://www.credit-agricole.com/finance/finance/publications-financieres , for the French version,

as well as on the website of the AMF.

The following documents are included in the Registration Document:

the 2019 annual financial report;

the report on corporate governance;

the information related to the fees paid to statutory auditors;

by reference, the prudential publications under Pillar 3, also available on the website.

It should be noted that the Covid-19 epidemic and the current global health crisis which should have significant negative impacts on the world economy have been specifically mentioned in this Document, notably within Chapter 5 “Risks factor” (page 242) and within Chapter 4 “Recent trends and Outlook” (page 234).

The 2019 Universal Registration Document is available to the public free of charge under conditions provided by regulations.

The 2019 key figures brochure is also available on the website of Crédit Agricole S.A.





CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. PRESS CONTACT

Charlotte de Chavagnac + 33 1 57 72 11 17 charlotte.dechavagnac@credit-agricole-sa.fr

Find our press release on: www.credit-agricole.com - www.creditagricole.info

Attachment