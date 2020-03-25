RIDGEFIELD, Conn., March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF), America’s premier distributor of specialty food products to over 35,000 chef driven restaurants for over 35 years, today announced that the company will offer the sale of food products to the general public.



“We recognize that COVID-19 presents significant challenges for consumers to obtain day-to-day household foods,” said Christopher Pappas, Chairman and CEO of The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. “We are transforming our company to serve our communities in their time of need. We look forward to the public having access to the incredible ingredients that the best chefs such as Thomas Keller, Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Eric Ripert, Missy Robbins, Michael Mina, Nancy Silverton, Dan Barber, Daniel Boulud, Jose Andres, and many of the other leading chefs in America have been using in their kitchens for decades. It’s an opportunity for the public to enjoy the fine steaks of our country’s famous steakhouses such as Ocean Prime, Halls, Nick & Sam’s, Mastro’s, Morton’s, and many more with their families at home.”



The Chefs’ Warehouse will offer products for purchase online, available for delivery throughout the USA. The Chefs’ Warehouse will be donating a portion of these retail sales to our front-line furloughed employees and other impacted members of the foodservice industry, who are financially suffering while all restaurants around the country are mostly closed. To order online, or to learn more information, visit www.chefswarehouse.com . Additionally, if you are interested in the finest restaurant quality prime steaks and proteins, please visit www.allenbrothers.com .

“Initially, a selection of our chef-quality meat and seafood products will be available to order online. We will continue to add product offerings, and features so that consumers can easily access our ingredients online, and have products delivered directly to their doors. We will continue to stand beside and support our amazing restaurant partners in these challenging times, and we will have exciting new foodservice developments to be announced shortly,” concluded Pappas.

Check www.chefswarehouse.com and @wherechefsshop on Instagram for updates.

For Investor Relations Inquiries:

Jim Leddy, CFO

(718) 684-8415