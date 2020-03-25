HERMES INTERNATIONAL

Société en Commandite par Actions with a capital of 53 840 400,12 € euros,

Incorporated under the n° 572 076 396 RCS PARIS

Whose registered office is situated 24, rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré 75008 PARIS FRANCE

Paris, 25 March 2020, at 6.15 pm



Press release

AVAILABILITY OF THE 2019 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

INCLUDING THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

Hermès International filed its 2019 universal registration document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on 25 March 2020.

The chapters “Risk factors”, and in particular the risk “Major external crisis” in the category related to strategy and operations – and “Outlook” in the 2019 Universal Registration Document take into account the crisis related to the Covid-19 outbreak, including by pointing to the possible slowdown in the economy resulting from potential sanitary crises like this one.

It is available for viewing and download on the company's website:

https://finance.hermes.com

The Universal Registration Document comprises:

- The annual activity report;

- The company and consolidated financial statements for 2019;

- The Supervisory Board’s report on the corporate governance;

- A description of the share buyback programme prepared pursuant to Article 241-2 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers;

- The Supervisory Board’s report to the General Meeting;

- The Statutory Auditors’ reports on the 2019 company accounts and the consolidated accounts, on related-party agreements and certain extraordinary resolutions;

- The explanatory statement and text of the draft resolutions submitted to the General Meeting of Shareholders convened for 24 April 2020.

In accordance with the provisions of Article 222-3 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, the Universal Registration Document includes the 2019 Annual Financial Report and the declaration of non-financial performance.

