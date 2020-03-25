Chantilly, VA, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation (CMC) managed community, Parkside at Westphalia, has been ranked as the top community in the state of Maryland for the third year in a row by Metrostudy, the definitive authority on the residential construction real estate and housing market.



Located in Upper Marlboro, just east of the Washington, D.C. metro area, Parkside at Westphalia offers a convenient location for commuting families while still providing the benefits of a residential neighborhood. The community is positioned on 150 acres of land, offering residents verdant living with eight miles of hiking trails coupled with a clubhouse, two pools, and plenty of social events. With over 200 annual closings, Parkside’s growth is a demonstration of its unique and enticing features to homebuyers.



“CMC is honored to manage such a unique and vibrant community as Parkside at Westphalia,” stated John Tsitos, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, CMC president. “Metrostudy recognizing Parkside’s continued excellence as a community is just a testament to the great structure and service the board of directors provides to its residents. The entire team remains dedicated to serving the residents and our continued partnership with the board.”



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



