Paris, March 25th, 2020
ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS’MEETING 2020
Given the current situation, the Christian Dior Board, which met today, has decided to postpone the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting from the initial scheduled date of April 16th, 2020 to June 30th, 2020.
A press release will be issued at a later date informing shareholders of the arrangements for this Annual Shareholders’ Meeting and the payment of the dividend.
