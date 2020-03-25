SAN JOSE, Calif., March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrcus , a leading provider of software-driven solutions that power network transformation for the interconnected world, announced that its industry-leading network operating system, ArcOS®, has been named a winner in the prestigious 2020 Edison Awards .



ArcOS was chosen as a winner by a panel of over 3,000 leading business executives from around the world in such varied fields as product development, design, engineering, science, marketing, and education. “After a thorough review, the Edison Awards Judges recognize ArcOS as a game-changing innovation standing out among the best new products and services launched in their category,” said Frank Bonafilia, Executive Director of the Edison Awards.

Digital transformation is forcing organizations to re-imagine the way they build, manage, and operate their networking infrastructure. As business assets become increasingly distributed and hyperconnected, ArcOS offers unparalleled and massively scalable networking software solutions connecting on-premise, multi-cloud, and 5G-ready edge environments.

“It is an honor to receive the 2020 Edison Award as it recognizes the vision and execution of the Arrcus team as well as our innovative solutions that are democratizing the networking industry. Innovation is at the core of our “Network Different” philosophy. It has resulted in ArcOS, a massively scalable, highly distributed, and hyperconnected operating system solution, which coupled with our modern OEM business model is reshaping and defining the future of how any service with any port will be connected anywhere,” said Devesh Garg, co-founder and CEO, Arrcus.

About Arrcus

Arrcus provides software solutions that power network transformation for the interconnected data. The Arrcus team consists of world-class technologists who have an unparalleled record in shipping industry-leading networking products, complemented by industry thought leaders, operating executives, and Tier One VCs.

The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

For more information, go to www.arrcus.com or follow @arrcusinc .



About the Edison Awards

The Edison Awards is the world's most revered Innovation Award dedicated to recognizing and honoring the best in innovation and innovators since 1987. For more information about the Edison Awards complete program and a list of past winners, visit www.edisonawards.com .