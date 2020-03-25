Notice of Annual General Meeting and Annual Report and Accounts

25 March 2020

Admiral Group Plc ("Company") announces that its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at 2pm on Thursday 30 April 2020 at the Company's registered office of Tŷ Admiral, David Street, Cardiff, CF10 2EH.

The Board is closely monitoring the evolving outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and currently plans to hold the AGM as planned on the day and time set out above but given the evolving situation and the potential risks of aiding the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) by gathering together at the AGM, and the possibility of the UK Government imposing restrictions on travel and public gatherings, the Board encourages shareholders to vote on all resolutions by completing and submitting a proxy appointment in accordance with the instructions set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting. Shareholders can also submit questions to the Board in advance of the AGM by email to Marisja Kocznur (Head of Investor Relations) (marisja.kocznur@admiralgroup.co.uk) by no later than Friday 24 April 2020. The Company will consider all questions received and provide a written response.

Shareholders are encouraged to submit a proxy appointment, even if they intend to attend the meeting in person, as their personal circumstances and the wider situation may change and it may not be appropriate or possible at the time to attend the meeting in person. In any event in order to secure the safety of those attending we will likely need to exclude individuals who have visited high risk areas or who are displaying symptoms or have had contact with individuals who have the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Company will keep the situation under review and may need to impose additional safety related measures which may include a change in venue and possibly adjourn the whole meeting to another date. Shareholders should therefore continue to monitor the Company's website and announcements for any updates in relation to the AGM.

In connection with the AGM, the following documents have been posted or otherwise made available to shareholders today:

· Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019 ("Annual Report"),

· Notice of Annual General Meeting.

Copies of the above documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Copies of the above documents are also available to view on the Company's website at: www.admiralgroup.co.uk.

Mark Waters

Company Secretary

LEI Number: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685