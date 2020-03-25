At its first meeting today the Board of Iceland Seafood International assigned roles and responsibilities. Liv Bergþórsdóttir was apointed as Chairman of the Board. Ingunn Agnes Kro, Bergþór Baldvinsson and Ágúst Kristinsson were apointed as members of the Audit Committee. Liv Bergþórsdottir, Jakob Valgeir Flosason and Halldór Leifsson were apointed as members of the Remuneration Committee.
