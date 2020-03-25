Moody’s places FCA N.V.’s rating under review with direction uncertain
Moody’s Investors Service communicated todaty that it has placed the “Ba1” Corporate Family Rating on FCA N.V and the “Ba2” ratings on the senior unsecured instruments issued or guaranteed by FCA N.V under review with direction uncertain.
London, 25 March 2020
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.
London, UNITED KINGDOM
