OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas has been a leader in the propane industry for over 80 years. During these challenging times for consumers we continue to deliver our product in a safe manner like we do every day. We have been proactive in taking meaningful steps in response to COVID-19, following public health authorities’ guidelines, such as:



We’ve been granted an “essential product” designation by the federal government to be able to continue serving our customer needs for heating, cooking, temporary hospital heating, and necessary construction in communities across America.

As requested by our customers, we continue to deliver propane by using staggered start times for drivers, to avoid multiple employees in one spot.

We are following required hygiene guidelines as supplied by the CDC to ensure our drivers, trucks, handheld devices, and equipment are cleaned properly throughout the day.

We are using the recommended social distancing guidelines when interacting with our valued customers.

We are skipping the need for customers to sign delivery documents via our handheld devices.

Our corporate offices have been utilizing a work-from-home policy.

Our leadership teams are sharing best practices and learning from each other, industry associations, and our valued partner network on a daily basis, ensuring a smooth propane supply network for our consumers.

“We are open for business, and we remain increasingly confident that our solutions to curbing the spread of this virus will not be a detriment, but rather a benefit to our overall goals as the nation’s leading propane company, and we are ready to help consumers nationwide,” said James E. Ferrell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Ferrellgas’ updated response plan can be found online here: https://www.ferrellgas.com/coronavirus/

Investor Relations – InvestorRelations@ferrellgas.com