SAN DIEGO, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEOVOLTA INC. (OTCQB: NEOV) – Survivalists, also known as “doomsday preppers,” no longer inhabit the fringes of society. Extreme weather events, wildfires, and now the coronavirus are exposing the importance of planning for the worst. Preparing for an extended crisis has become second nature in many quarters— this includes many affluent Americans strategically preparing for self-reliance, as well businesses and government and military facilities.



Along with a food and water supply, reliable energy is an essential tool for getting through a crisis. Imagine having no lights on in the house, no way to keep food fresh. No way to power the smartphones and tablets that keep us connected with each other. No access to news updates on television or radio. And this is no hypothetical scenario. Less than two years ago, Puerto Rico’s entire power grid was knocked out by Hurricane Maria.

Meanwhile, California’s grid is aging and susceptible to massive safety shutdowns during wildfire season . It’s also vulnerable to physical sabotage or a foreign cyberattack . The solution for many homeowners is to combine their rooftop solar panels with an energy storage system that saves self-generated power for later use. Energy security is one reason Bloomberg research predicted that home solar battery sales across the state would more than quadruple in 2020 .

For California homeowners, one of the most powerful residential storage systems on the market comes from San Diego–based NeoVolta . Its NV14 battery system has a higher capacity (14.4 kilowatt-hours) and discharges more power (7.7 kilowatts) than most competitors in its class. The NV14’s high capacity can be further expanded to 24.0 kWh by pairing it with the NV24 add-on —without the expense of installing a second inverter. This combination represents one of the highest-capacity home solar storage systems on the market.

The NV14 was recently named one of Solar Power World’s “ 2019 Top Solar Storage Products ” for its high capacity, expandability, and safer, longer-lasting lithium iron phosphate battery.

NeoVolta storage systems have been approved by San Diego Gas & Electric and Southern California Edison and are being installed in homes across Southern California. Installations in Northern California are expected to begin in mid-2020.

“We know the electric grid is vulnerable, and backup power needs to be part of any home emergency plan,” said NeoVolta CEO Brent Willson. “Don’t wait until it’s too late. NeoVolta’s NV14/NV24 solar energy storage system is a smart investment for every California household. Homeowners can enjoy significant savings on their monthly utility bill, while enjoying the peace of mind that comes with energy security.”

About NeoVolta - NeoVolta designs, develops and manufactures utility-bill reducing residential energy storage batteries capable of powering your home even when the grid goes down. With a focus on safer Lithium-Iron Phosphate chemistry, the NV14 is equipped with a solar rechargeable 14.4 kWh battery, a 7,680-Watt inverter and a web-based energy management system with 24/7 monitoring. By storing energy instead of sending it back to the grid, consumers can protect themselves against blackouts, avoid expensive peak demand electricity rates charged by utility companies when solar panels aren’t producing, and get one step closer to grid independence.

Forward-Looking Statements: Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the continued increase in utility rates. Although NeoVolta believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. NeoVolta has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under the "Risk Factors" section of NeoVolta’s Form 1-A filing filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and updated from time to time in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. NeoVolta undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For more information visit: http://www.NeoVolta.com email us: or call us: 858-239-2029