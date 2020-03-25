WILMINGTON, Del., March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Bank today announced relief programs to support consumer, small business and commercial Customers that have been economically impacted due to COVID-19.



“For more than 188 years, WSFS Bank has stood for one thing: Service,” said Rodger Levenson, WSFS Bank Chairman, President and CEO. “We stand ready to provide needed relief for our Customers during these unprecedented and economically stressful times. We will get through this by working together and doing what’s right for our communities.”

WE STAND READY TO HELP

To support Customers directly during this pandemic, we are extending the following assistance efforts:

Providing borrowers with deferred payment options for consumer, small business and commercial loans

Providing SBA disaster assistance for businesses in Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. WSFS’ Small Business team is also working with state and federal agencies to help launch any new programs quickly to Customers

Expedited process for credit line increases or originations of new lines of credit for consumers and businesses

Increasing remote deposit limits to ensure Customers can deposit checks

Waiving minimum balance or direct deposit requirements for three months

Waiving early withdrawal penalties for all Certificate of Deposits (CDs) and Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs).

Those impacted by COVID-19 and in need of assistance are encouraged to call our local Contact Center from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Monday – Friday, or 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at 1-844-WE STAND.

In addition to the programs outlined above, WSFS has doubled the number of Associates available on myWSFS, the secure mobile application that allows Customers to communicate via text, initiate transactions, resolve issues and more. Customers who are interested can download this new application from the Apple Store and Google Play Store. WSFS is one of the first banks in the country to offer this new technology platform that provides the convenience of digital banking with a human touch.

For 24/7 access and availability, Customers can access online banking and the WSFS mobile app to view transactions, check balances, deposit checks and more. Customers can also send and receive person-to-person payments via Zelle® in the mobile app. They can access nearly 500 WSFS ATMs or visit one of the 72 locations offering drive-thru service. For more information on our locations and hours of operation, please visit https://www.wsfsbank.com/help-guidance/covid-19 .

