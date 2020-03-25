The Board of Directors in Norwegian Finans Holding ASA (NOFI) refers to previous announcements regarding proposed dividend payments for the fiscal year 2019.

The Board of Directors has today resolved to propose that there will be no dividend payments for the fiscal year 2019.

The Norwegian Finans Holding Group had a CET1-ratio of 21.2% and a leverage ratio of 14.5% as of 31.12.2019 and is therefore well capitalized. Based on the current circumstances the Board of Directors has, after a renewed consideration, decided to amend the former dividend resolution so that there is no proposed dividend distribution for the fiscal year 2019.





For further enquiries, please contact:

CEO Tine Wollebekk; phone: +47 40805557

CFO Pål Svenkerud; phone: + 47 93403904

Head of Treasury Mats Benserud; phone: + 47 95891539

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act