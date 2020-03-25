SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX), a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody® therapeutic technology platform, today announced that on March 23, 2020, the Company granted its recently appointed senior vice president and chief financial officer, Carlos Campoy, an option to purchase a total of 350,000 shares of the Company’s common stock at an exercise price per share equal to $4.93, which was the closing trading price on March 23, 2020, the date of the grant.



The stock options were granted pursuant to the Company’s 2019 Employment Inducement Incentive Plan, which was approved by the Company’s board of directors in September 2019 under Rule 5635(c)(4) of The Nasdaq Global Market for equity grants to induce new employees to enter into employment with the Company.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company with a vision of transforming lives with safer, more effective therapies. We are developing a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics, based on our Probody technology platform, for the treatment of cancer. As leaders in the field, our innovative technology is designed to turn previously undruggable targets into druggable targets and to enable more effective combination therapies. CytomX and its partners, comprised of leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, have developed a robust pipeline of potential best-in-class immunotherapeutic candidates against clinically validated targets and potential first-in-class therapeutic candidates against novel, difficult to drug targets. Five novel drug-candidates utilizing our Probody technology are in the clinic, with three in Phase 2 studies and two in Phase 1 studies. These clinical programs include cancer immunotherapeutic candidates against validated targets such as a PD-L1-targeting Probody therapeutic wholly owned by CytomX (CX-072) and two CTLA-4-targeting Probody therapeutics partnered with Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS-986249) and (BMS-986288). The CytomX clinical stage pipeline also includes first-in-class Probody drug conjugate product candidates against previously undruggable targets, including a CD166-targeting Probody drug conjugate wholly owned by CytomX (CX-2009) and a CD71-targeting Probody drug conjugate partnered with AbbVie (CX-2029). CD166 and CD71 are among cancer targets that are considered to be inaccessible to conventional antibody drug conjugates due to their presence on many healthy tissues. In addition to its wholly owned programs, CytomX has strategic collaborations with AbbVie, Amgen, Astellas and Bristol-Myers Squibb. For additional information about CytomX Therapeutics, visit www.cytomx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

