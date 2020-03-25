TORONTO, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) (“ECN Capital”) confirmed today that the seven nominees listed in its management information circular (the “Circular”) dated February 26, 2020 were elected as directors at today’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”). There were 179,867,699 common shares represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting (equal to 74.88% of the issued and outstanding common shares). The voting results for the Meeting held earlier today in Toronto, Ontario are set out below.



At the Meeting, the following seven individuals nominated to serve as directors of ECN Capital were elected by show of hands. Proxies were received as follows:

For Withheld William Lovatt 99.46% 0.54% Steven Hudson 99.79% 0.21% Paul Stoyan 99.74% 0.26% Pierre Lortie 99.95% 0.05% David Morris 99.67% 0.33% Carol Goldman 99.74% 0.26% Karen Martin 99.69% 0.31%

At the Meeting, the following resolutions as set out in the Circular, were passed as ordinary resolutions of ECN Capital’s shareholders by a show of hands. Proxies were received as follows:

Resolutions For Withheld Re-appointment of Auditors 99.11% 0.89% For Against Say on Pay 97.43% 2.57%

The results of these matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) on March 25, 2020.

About ECN Capital Corp.



With managed and advised assets of US$34 billion, ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) is a leading provider of prime credit portfolios to more than ninety US financial institutions. ECN Capital originates, manages and advises on prime credit assets offering unsecured and secured consumer portfolio solutions as well as credit card portfolios. These services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services and The Kessler Group.

