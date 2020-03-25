GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viela Bio (Nasdaq:VIE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering treatments for autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases, today reported financial results and provided program highlights for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.
“2019 was a pivotal year for Viela as we achieved many important financial, clinical and regulatory milestones. Supported by our recently completed initial public offering, we ended the year with a strong cash position, enabling continued pipeline growth and expansion,” said Bing Yao, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at Viela Bio. “With a Biologics License Application (BLA) under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for our lead product candidate inebilizumab for the treatment of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD), we have hired and trained a talented and experienced commercial team in anticipation of its potential approval. Based on strong efficacy and safety results, we believe that inebilizumab has the potential to be an important new treatment option for patients who suffer from NMOSD, a devastating, rare neuroinflammatory disease.
“While our top priority remains preparing to launch inebilizumab, we continue to make strong progress throughout our entire pipeline. We recently dosed the first patient in our Phase 2b trial of VIB4920 for the treatment of Sjögren’s syndrome and expect to report interim results from a cohort of patients with cutaneous lupus erythematosus in our ongoing Phase 1b trial of VIB7734 in the second quarter of 2020.”
PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS
Inebilizumab
VIB4920
VIB7734
CORPORATE UPDATES
FINANCIAL RESULTS
2020 Financial Guidance
Conference Call and Webcast
The Company will host a live webcast and conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year financial results for 2019 and provide an update on recent corporate activities today at 5:00 p.m. ET.
The webcast will be accessible on the Events & Presentations page of Viela Bio’s website. Individuals can participate in the conference call by dialing (877) 783-8848 (domestic) or (631) 350-0960 (international) and referring to conference ID #: 5057166.
The archived webcast will be available for replay on the Viela Bio website approximately two hours after the event.
About Viela Bio
Viela Bio, headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit www.vielabio.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, prospects, plans, objectives of management, potential benefits of inebilizumab, the timing and progress of clinical development and potential commercialization of our product candidates, if approved, our expectations about sufficiency of our existing cash balance, and the expected timing and the potential for payments under the agreements with Hansoh and MTPC are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, which are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make. Various factors may cause differences between our expectations and actual results as discussed in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including without limitation, the risks and uncertainties around the duration and severity of the novel coronavirus outbreak and impact of it and COVID-19 on our product candidates clinical trials, development and, if approved, commercialization plans and business operations and the risks and uncertainties described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 that was filed with the SEC on March 25, 2020. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Viela Bio Inc.
Selected Financial Data
Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Year Ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Revenue:
|License revenue
|$
|50,000
|$
|—
|Total revenue
|50,000
|—
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|104,641
|42,414
|General and administrative
|35,050
|6,565
|Acquisition of in-process research and development
|—
|143,333
|Total operating expenses
|139,691
|192,312
|Loss from operations
|(89,691
|)
|(192,312
|)
|Other income:
|Interest income
|3,262
|2,042
|Total other income
|3,262
|2,042
|Net loss
|$
|(86,429
|)
|$
|(190,270
|)
|Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders—basic and diluted
|$
|(7.02
|)
|$
|(19,027,000
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding—basic and diluted
|12,309,231
|10
|Other comprehensive income
|Unrealized gains (losses) on marketable securities, net
|$
|5
|$
|—
|Total other comprehensive income
|5
|—
|Total comprehensive loss
|$
|(86,424
|)
|$
|(190,270
|)
Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
|December 31,
2019
|December 31,
2018
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|200,851
|$
|126,898
|Marketable securities
|113,945
|—
|Receivable from stockholders
|—
|12,000
|Accounts receivable
|30,000
|—
|Prepaid and other current assets
|6,242
|456
|Total current assets
|351,038
|139,354
|Marketable securities, non-current
|31,415
|—
|Property and equipment, net
|1,499
|473
|Other assets
|102
|—
|Total assets
|384,054
|139,827
|Liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ equity (deficit)
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|7,459
|1,142
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|9,192
|2,769
|Related party liability
|12,892
|12,054
|Total current liabilities
|29,543
|15,965
|Commitments and contingencies
|Redeemable convertible preferred stock (Series A-1, A-2 and A-3),
$.001 par value; no shares authorized, issued and
outstanding as of December 31, 2019, and 37,695,912 shares
authorized, and 31,225,324 shares issued and outstanding as
of December 31, 2018
|—
|312,253
|Total redeemable convertible preferred stock
|—
|312,253
|Stockholders’ equity (deficit):
|Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares and no
shares authorized as of December 31, 2019 and 2018,
respectively; no shares issued or outstanding as of December
31, 2019 and 2018
|—
|—
|Common stock, $.001 par value; 200,000,000 and 41,254,509
shares authorized as of December 31, 2019 and 2018,
respectively; 50,617,868 and 10 shares issued and outstanding
as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively
|51
|—
|Additional paid-in capital
|631,154
|1,879
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|5
|—
|Accumulated deficit
|(276,699
|)
|(190,270
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)
|354,511
|(188,391
|)
|Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ equity (deficit)
|$
|384,054
|$
|139,827
