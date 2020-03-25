GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will report financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019 and host a conference call on Friday, March 27, 2020.

Conference Call Details
Date:Friday, March 27
Time:8:30 am Eastern Time
Domestic:877-423-9813
International:201-689-8573
Conference ID:13701071
Webcast:http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=138792

About Altimmune
Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies and vaccines. Our diverse pipeline of product candidates includes next generation peptide therapeutics for NASH (ALT-801) and chronic hepatitis B (HepTcell™), conjugated immunostimulants for the treatment of cancer (ALT-702) and intranasal vaccines (NasoVAX™, NasoShield™ and AdCOVIDTM). For more information on Altimmune, please visit www.altimmune.com.             

Contacts: 
Will BrownAshley R. Robinson
Chief Financial OfficerLifeSci Advisors, LLC
Phone: 240-654-1450617-430-7577
wbrown@altimmune.comarr@lifesciadvisors.com