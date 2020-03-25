TORONTO, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuuhubb (“Kuuhubb” or the “Company”) (TSXV: KUU), a publicly listed mobile game development and publishing company targeting the female audience with bespoke mobile experiences, announced today that amid a growing number of quarantines and self-isolation measures being implemented across the globe during the COVID-19 outbreak, it is making full premium access to its new coloring app, “Recolor by Numbers” available for free in a number of countries. In support of gaming communities and people around the world coping with varying states of isolation, Kuuhubb has made its app completely free to all users in Italy, France, Switzerland, Finland, Croatia, Spain, Germany, the USA, the UK, Canada, and China.



Jouni Keränen, CEO of Kuuhubb commented, “Granting full unlimited free premium access to the countries in the midst of widespread lockdowns is a small gesture of solidarity with our global coloring community. Adult coloring, in addition to being creative and fun, has well-documented stress-relieving benefits, which are surely needed during these difficult times. We hope that everyone stays safe, and that Recolor can make it a little easier to find relaxation and daily escape to the positive, safe and happy world of coloring.”

Recolor by Numbers is the follow-up game to Kuuhubb’s Recolor, a leading coloring app that recently reached the Top 10 in Apple’s Top App Charts in the United States and fourteen other countries. Recolor was built around a vibrant in-app community that has led to over 50 million downloads and shared 55 million published images. (Source: Kuuhubb, Sedar, January 14, 2020.)

Recolor By Numbers, iOS App Store link: bit.ly/Recolor_by_Numbers

About Kuuhubb

Kuuhubb is a publicly listed mobile game development and publishing company, targeting the female audience with bespoke mobile experiences. Our presence, investment and knowledge in esports enables us to bring emerging casual mobile esports to our apps and games portfolio. We create games and apps that help our female audience relax, express, and entertain themselves every day. We explore new lifestyle trends that can be converted into games and apps and offer our community unforgettable gaming and esports experiences. Our vison is to become a top player in the space of women´s mobile gaming and casual esports. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kuuhubb has a global presence with a strong focus on the North American market and a plan to expand into the growing Asian market.



