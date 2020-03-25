Annonay, France, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canson® Infinity, with over 150 years as creator of photo paper, and the global leader in digital fine art paper, is celebrating the success of their brand ambassadors at WPPI, the all-encompassing event in Las Vegas that inspires visual story tellers. In February, influential artists and industry leaders attended the annual showcase and ceremony to honor the most illustrious photographers of the year. Canson® Infinity is honored this select group of photographers continues to choose their museum grade paper, often in conjunction with Canon printers, for their impressive pieces.



For nearly half a millennium, Canson® has been producing the worlds’ finest art papers for the worlds’ greatest artists and designers. Masters including Degas, Ingres, Picasso, Matisse and Warhol have been inspired to choose Canson® for their most iconic work.



Today, Canson® Infinity continues to develop premium quality, age-resistant papers for the fine art community. The group is celebrating the fact that the most renowned photographers of our time are continuing the tradition of selecting Canson® Infinity to showcase their work. The impressive showing of Canson® Infinity Ambassadors at the internationally acclaimed WPPI demonstrates this:



Rocco Ancora



Winning 1st place in Wedding Photojournalism and the overall Grand Award in Photojournalism Rocco Ancora, Australian Wedding Photographer, used Canson® Infinity Baryta Prestige for his prize piece. His image, all about shapes and contrast, was offset with the strong blacks and bright highlights possible with this paper. Rocco was also selected for 2nd place in the Creative Wedding Contemporary category, and chose Canson® Infinity Edition Etching. “Canson® Infinity offers an impressive variety of high-end papers that empower me to show off my work in the best way possible. I love the D-max of the Canson® Infinity Baryta Prestige, which empowers me to reveal just the right amount of contrast. The Canson® Infinity Edition Etching lets me take things in a completely different direction, reflecting the mood and the feel of the brides dream sequence, with fine detail rendered perfectly,” Rocco shares.



Cheryl Walsh



Acclaimed California-based underwater photographer Cheryl Walsh, a Triple Master of WPPI, was awarded 1st place in the Pre-Wedding Contemporary Gold Award, for her piece A Bride’s Dream.

Printed on a Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-4100 on the Canson® Infinity Platine Fibre Rag, her favorite paper for images with fine detail and subtle color gradients. “The Canson® Infinity Platine Fibre Rag is the perfect paper to reproduce the details in her hair, and the rainbow colors of the thousands of tiny Swarovski crystals that adorn her mermaid tail. Skin tones are accurately represented and the texture of this brocade doublet is accentuated by the texture of the paper,” Walsh explains.



Sanjay Jogia



As a prestigious international wedding photographer based in London England, Sanjay Jogia is both a creative and technical perfectionist. Jogia was honored with three silver awards and one silver distinction at WPPI, and also received a New Master Designation. Canson® Infinity Rag Photographique 310 gsm, a 100% cotton paper with an exceptionally smooth and sensual feel, is often Jogia’s paper of choice, paired with a Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-1000 printer. “Canson® Infinity has an impressive array of museum grade papers ideal for showcasing a variety of work,” begins Jogia. “Rag Photographique 310 gsm has virtually no texture meaning that it flatters skin and is faithful to detail withing the image. Also appealing is the tiny dot gain perfectly rendering each image on this heavy weight fine art paper. And Canson® Infinity creates accurate paper profiles optimizing final print output and ensuring the color matches the images you see on the monitor.”



Kelly Brown



Kelly Brown, one of the world’s most awarded photographers, started Little Pieces Photography in 2004. She has been trusted by thousands of families worldwide to capture their maternity, newborn and family portraits. With a perfect score of 100 Brown won the Grand Award for the Portrait category, as well as the second and third place awards in the Newborn and Pet categories. Brown chose the newest Canson® Infinity Baryta Photographic II, printed on a Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-4000, for all three award winning prints. “Canson® Infinity Baryta Photographic II produces exceptional detail in darker images, like mine, and the added contrast really makes everything stand out.”



