EAST GREENVILLE, Pa., March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knoll, Inc. (NYSE: KNL), a constellation of design-driven brands for the workplace and home, announced today that effective March 26, 2020, Knoll will resume manufacturing operations at its East Greenville, PA manufacturing facility under a specific waiver granted under the March 19, 2020, Executive Order that mandated the closure of certain business operations in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to address the COVID-19 pandemic. Knoll received this waiver on March 24, 2020 on the primary basis that we play a critical role in the manufacture and supply of goods and services to various life sustaining businesses. With the re-opening of the East Greenville facility, our primary North America manufacturing facilities will all be operational.



We remain committed to the health and safety of our associates and protecting their families and the community. Accordingly, all of our operations are incorporating the appropriate social distancing and other mitigation and protective procedures designed to protect our associates.

Knoll, Inc. is a constellation of design-driven brands and people, working together with our clients to create inspired modern interiors. Our internationally recognized portfolio includes furniture, textiles, leathers, lighting, accessories, and architectural and acoustical elements. Our brands — Knoll Office, KnollStudio, KnollTextiles, KnollExtra, Spinneybeck | FilzFelt, Edelman Leather, HOLLY HUNT, DatesWeiser, Muuto, and Fully — reflect our commitment to modern design that meets the diverse requirements of high-performance workplaces and luxury interiors. A recipient of the National Design Award for Corporate and Institutional Achievement from the Smithsonian's Cooper-Hewitt, National Design Museum, Knoll, Inc. is aligned with the U.S. Green Building Council and the Canadian Green Building Council and can help organizations achieve the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) workplace certification. Our products can also help clients comply with the International Living Future Institute to achieve Living Building Challenge Certification, and with the International WELL Building Institute to attain WELL Building Certification. Knoll, Inc. is the founding sponsor of the World Monuments Fund Modernism at Risk program.

