RENTON, Wash., March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Northwest, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: FFNW), the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that the Company’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee proposed, and the Board of Directors approved, the appointment of Diane C. Davis to the Board of Directors of the Company effective March 25, 2020. Ms. Davis was also appointed to the Boards of Directors of the Bank and the Company’s non-financial institution subsidiary, First Financial Diversified Corporation (“FFD”).



“We are pleased to welcome Ms. Davis to our Boards of Directors,” said Joseph W. Kiley III, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Diane has gained invaluable expertise during her 25 years as an insurance professional and leader, including strategy, risk management and governance. Diane is committed to serving families in our communities, particularly with regard to affordable housing. She will bring new insights and perspectives to the Company and the Bank.”

Ms. Davis has broad experience as an actuary and in executive management. Ms. Davis served as the President of Farmers New World Life Insurance Company from July 2016 until her retirement in November 2019. She joined Farmers New World Life Insurance Company as an actuarial associate in 1992, was promoted to strategic planning consultant in 2001, left to become President and CEO of an affiliated life and investment firm in 2003, and returned to Farmers New World Life Insurance Company in 2010. Ms. Davis served as Chief Risk Officer, Farmers New World Life Insurance Company, from June 2010 to January 2013. From January 2013 to June 2016, she was Regional Chief Risk Officer, Global Life North America for Zurich Insurance Company Ltd.

Ms. Davis holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Washington and a Bachelor of Science in Actuarial Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Ms. Davis is also a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of Habitat for Humanity Seattle-King County.

First Financial Northwest, Inc. was recently recognized by 2020 Women on Boards as a Winning “W” company for 2019, with at least 20% women on its board of directors.

First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank, an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 13 full-service banking offices. We are a part of the ABA NASDAQ Community Bank Index and the Russell 2000 Index. For additional information about us, please visit our website at ffnwb.com and click on the “Investor Relations” link at the bottom of the page.

