DALLAS, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H/Cell Energy Corporation (OTCQB-HCCC) (“HCCC”), a company that designs and implements clean energy solutions featuring hydrogen and fuel cell technology, has announced financial results for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.



Fiscal Year 2019 Highlights:

Both wholly-owned subsidiaries generated an operating profit for the year

HCCC generated $2.0 million in consolidated gross profit

HCCC entered into a $3 million equity line of credit for growth capital

HCCC successfully established a renewable energy division in Australia

HCCC obtained contract awards for $5.2 million in new projects in the last four months of 2019

HCCC increased its bid list to approximately $38 million

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, HCCC generated revenue of $6,817,324 and a net loss of $724,393, which includes $405,215 of non-cash charges that do not affect the cash flow performance or working capital of HCCC. This amounts to $(0.09) in loss per share. The results compare to revenue of $7,505,889 and a net loss of $554,010 or $(0.07) in loss per share, for the prior year ended December 31, 2018.

Andrew Hidalgo, CEO of HCCC, commented, "Fiscal year 2019 was a year of investment in the growth for our business. We established a renewable energy effort in Australia, which generated expense for labor, materials and training that took away from the core revenue production as compared to last year. However, we needed to establish a renewable energy footprint in Australia and by doing so, we believe that 2020 should see significant gains in renewable energy revenue production. We have already seen an increase in bids and projects awarded in renewable energy. With our $3 million equity line of credit, subject to market conditions, we have access to capital to continue the growth anticipated for 2020. Both of our subsidiaries are operationally profitable and we are managing our corporate expenses as effectively as possible. HCCC still maintains $3.5 million in assets and approximately $275,000 in cash as of December 31, 2019. Our bid activity remains high and we see 2020 as a year that will strengthen our balance sheet.”

About H/Cell Energy Corporation:

H/Cell Energy Corporation is an integrator that focuses on the design and implementation of clean energy solutions including solar, battery, fuel cell and hydrogen generation systems. In addition, through its subsidiaries, HCCC also provides environmental systems and security systems integration. HCCC serves the residential, commercial and government sectors. Please visit our website at www.hcellenergy.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend,” among others. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and actual results could differ materially. H/Cell Energy Corporation does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof.

Contact:

H/Cell Energy Corporation

Investor Relations

3010 LBJ Freeway, Suite 1200

Dallas, Texas 75234

972-888-6009 USA

H/CELL ENERGY CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 277,620 $ 359,134 Accounts receivable (net retention) 803,659 1,087,381 Prepaid expenses 15,258 16,282 Costs and earnings in excess of billings 26,045 45,478 Total current assets 1,122,582 1,508,275 Property and equipment, net 478,238 476,436 Security deposits and other non-current assets 32,233 32,530 Deferred tax asset 46,000 50,000 Customer lists, net 63,161 83,645 Right of use asset 222,524 - Deferred offering cost 130,072 - Goodwill 1,373,621 1,373,621 Total assets $ 3,468,431 $ 3,524,507 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 702,133 $ 891,354 Billings in excess of costs and earnings 47,098 195,331 Sales and withholding tax payable 39,751 59,857 Current operating lease liability 87,897 - Current equipment notes payable 27,435 38,991 Current finance lease payable 75,743 65,265 Current line of credit 269,746 - Current convertible note payable 80,500 - Income tax payable 41,426 48,643 Total current liabilities 1,371,729 1,299,441 Noncurrent liabilities Line of credit - 28,359 Lease operating liability 137,071 - Earn-out payable 209,199 190,736 Equipment note payable 72,140 121,038 Finance leases 307,804 232,876 Convertible note payable – related party, net of discount 473,770 29,122 Total noncurrent liabilities 1,199,984 602,131 Total liabilities 2,571,713 1,901,572 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock - $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock - $0.0001 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; 7,725,524 and 7,586,024 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 772 758 Additional paid-in capital 2,969,686 2,983,476 Accumulated deficit (2,010,157 ) (1,285,764 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (63,583 ) (75,535 ) Total stockholders' equity 896,718 1,622,935 TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 3,468,431 $ 3,524,507

H/CELL ENERGY CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS – OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME