CALGARY, Alberta, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Drilling Corporation (“Precision” or “the Company”) (TSX:PD; NYSE:PDS) announces that on March 24 it received formal notice of non-compliance with the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) share price continued listing standards, which require a listed common stock to maintain a minimum average closing price of US$1.00 per share for 30 consecutive trading days.

Precision intends to respond to the NYSE with its objective to satisfy all specified requirements to cure the deficiency. In accordance with NYSE's rules, the Company has a six-month timeframe from the date of the notice to bring its share price and 30 trading-day average share price above US$1.00 and regain compliance. This can be achieved if Precision’s closing price reaches at least US$1.00 per ordinary share on the last trading day of any calendar month during the six month cure period and an average closing price of at least US$1.00 per common share over the 30 trading-day period ending on the last trading day of that month.

Precision’s common shares will continue to be listed and traded on the NYSE during the cure period outlined above, subject to the Company's compliance with other continued listing requirements. The Company’s common shares will also continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “PD” and that listing is not affected by the receipt of the NYSE notification.

The Company is considering all available options to regain compliance with the NYSE's continued listing standards, which may include a reverse stock split, subject to approval of the company's shareholders. Failure to satisfy the conditions of the cure period or to maintain other listing requirements could lead to a delisting from the NYSE only.

The current non-compliance notice from the NYSE does not indicate or affect Precision's operations, debt obligations or any associated reporting requirements.

About Precision

Precision is a leading provider of safe and High Performance, High Value services to the oil and gas industry. Precision provides customers with access to an extensive fleet of Super Series drilling rigs supported by an industry leading technology platform that offers innovative drilling solutions to deliver efficient, predictable and repeatable results through service differentiation. Precision also offers well service rigs, camps and rental equipment and directional drilling services, all backed by a comprehensive mix of technical support services and skilled, experienced personnel. Precision is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Precision is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “PD” and on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “PDS”.

