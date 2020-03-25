DUBLIN, Calif., March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bobalu Berries is the latest customer to pick up the food safety mantle and join iTrade’s iTracefresh program. As the leading global provider of supply chain software for the food and beverage industry, iTrade is pioneering efforts to build the world’s safest and most comprehensive global food supply chain. To underline its commitment to guaranteeing the safety of our food, it has removed all barriers to adoption, offering the iTracefresh traceability suite to any supplier, or indeed any buyer’s, entire supplier portfolio for the first year – free of charge.



“At Bobalu Berries, we pride ourselves on providing our customers only the freshest, highest-quality produce. iTrade’s free traceability offer builds on those values and allows us to grow our business with buyers, adapting to new traceability requirements quickly and easily,” comments Bobby Jones, Partner at Bobalu Berries.

In addition to protecting a supplier’s brands during recalls and enabling critical downstream supply chain visibility, iTrade’s traceability solutions help grow its customers’ businesses. Data from a yearlong pilot with a major industry buyer showed that suppliers adopting iTrade traceability increased their trading volumes by an average of 55 percent in just 12 months. Additionally, a sample of just four new growers added a combined $10 million in revenue over the same period.

“The world would be a better place if everyone knew where their food came from,” says Rhonda Bassett-Spiers, CEO of iTradeNetwork. “Consumers are choosing brands that can ensure the safety of their food and we are excited to have Bobalu Berries join us in creating the world’s safest food supply chain.”

Bobalu Berries is committed to providing a year-round supply of the highest quality sustainable berries available to the marketplace with the most professional and efficient coordination of production, food safety, harvest, sales, and distribution. 100% of Bobalu strawberries are hand-picked and packed on their ranches. Bobalu Berries feeds the planet and does it in a sustainable way. Having an in-house processing plant is crucial to this goal. While picking fresh market berries in the field, only about 80% of the strawberries are high enough quality to meet their standards, and none of their berries go to waste. Between local food banks, charities, and their culling program which feeds their processing plant, all of Bobalu’s berries are fully utilized.

Companies interested in adopting iTrade’s iTracefresh traceability suite and enjoying the first year, free of charge, should visit https://www.itradenetwork.com/itracefresh/item/ . The promotional package includes two of iTrade ’s products: its Produce Traceability Initiative (PTI) case labeling solution, and its Palletized Advanced Ship Notice (ASN) solution, Transit. Qualifying companies may also receive the free field kit hardware package that includes a printer, two mobile devices, and 10,000 labels to help them get started on iTracefresh.



Bryn McFadden

925-660-1100

inquiries@itradenetwork.com