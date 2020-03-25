New York, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United States Modular Kitchen Market, By Design, By Product Type, By Sales Category, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05872179/?utm_source=GNW



United States modular kitchen market stood is projected to grow from $ 6.7 billion in 2019 to reach $ 9.2 billion by 2025, owing to the rising demand for a comfortable lifestyle. Moreover, growing craze for modern kitchen appliances, rising number of residential construction projects and partnerships between real estate project developers and modular kitchen manufacturers is also anticipated to supplement the modular kitchen market in the United States over the course of next five years. Additionally, the consumers are also opting for customized kitchens with desired aesthetics, texture and color combinations, and choosing modular kitchens with premium designs and advanced features such as smart technology driven operations inside a chicken, to add a luxury touch to their cooking spaces apart from routine kitchen activities.



United States modular kitchen market is segmented into design, product type, sales category and region.Based on product type, the market can be further segmented into floor cabinets & wall cabinets, tall storage and others.



Among these, floor cabinets & wall cabinets segment dominated the market in 2019 and is further anticipated to hold its dominance until 2025.This is mainly attributable to the utility of floor and wall cabinets in present day modular kitchens as these cabinets can be positioned anywhere in the kitchen and they also offer enough space for storing daily consumables used in a kitchen.



Moreover, availability of aesthetically pleasing designer floor and wall cabinets for modular kitchens is also fuelling their demand in the country.



Major players operating in United States modular kitchen market include IKEA US, Hafele America Co., Hettich America L.P., Lineadecor USA LLC, Eggersmann USA, Pedini USA, Snaidero USA., Häcker Greenwich, SieMatic Möbelwerke USA, Boston Cabinets Inc., Bulthaup, Veneta Cucine, Schuler, etc.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast United States modular kitchen market size.

• To define, classify and forecast United States modular kitchen market on the basis of product type, design, sales category and region.

• To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, on the basis of product type, namely – floor & wall cabinets, tall storage, and others.

• To analyze and forecast the market share, in terms of value, for modular kitchen with respect to sales category, namely retail sales and project sales.

• To analyze and forecast the market share, in terms of value, for modular kitchen with respect to region, namely: South, West, Midwest & North East.

• To identify tailwinds and headwinds for United States modular kitchen market.

• To evaluate pricing analysis in United States modular kitchen market.

• To get an idea about the consumers’ brand awareness, preferred mode of buying, source of information, average monthly expenditure, factors influencing purchase decision are major factors impacting the buying decision related to modular kitchen market.

• To strategically profile leading players operating in United States modular kitchen market.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of modular kitchen manufacturers and suppliers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst was able to include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the product offerings and regional presence of all major modular kitchen players in the country.



The analyst calculated United States modular kitchen market size using a bottom-up approach, where manufacturers’ value shares data for product types (floor & wall cabinets, tall storage and others) were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as secondary sources directories, databases such Wood Working Industry Association, National Kitchen and Bath Association, Cabinets Makers Association, Kitchen Cabinets Manufacturing Association, Bureau Of United States and Standard, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Federation of United States and Chambers of Commerce & Industry, Industry Magazines, News Dailies, Credible Paid Databases, Proprietary Database, etc.



Key Target Audience:



• Modular kitchen manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to modular kitchen

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as modular kitchen manufacturers, distributors and dealers, customers and policy makers. The study would help them in deciding which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on the growth of the market segment.



Report Scope:



In this report, United States modular kitchen market has been segmented into the following categories in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Design:

o U-Shaped Kitchen

o L-Shaped Kitchen

o Straight/One-walled kitchen

o Others

• Market, by Product Type:

o Floor Cabinets & Wall Cabinets

o Tall Storage

o Others

• Market, by Sales Category:

o Retail Sales

o Project Sales

• Market, by Region:

o South

o West

o Midwest

o North East

• Market, by City:

o New York

o Dallas

o Houston

o Rest of the cities



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United States modular kitchen market.

Voice of Customer: Brand awareness, preferred mode of buying, source of information, average monthly expenditure, factors influencing purchase decision are major factors impacting the buying decision related to modular kitchen in United States.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Channel Partner Analysis

• Detailed list of distributors and dealers across all major states.



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05872179/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001