VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) announced today that it is postponing its Teck’s 2019 Sustainability Review conference call, previously scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time on April 1, 2020. The call will be rescheduled at a later date.



The QB2 Project Update and annual Business Review remains scheduled for 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time/ 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on April 1, 2020. The conference call dial-in is 416.340.2216 or toll free 800.273.9672, no pass code required. Media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis.

The conference will be live broadcast through the following link at: https://www.teck.com/webcast-registration/webcast-registration . Alternatively, the webcast can be accessed at http://www.teck.com .

