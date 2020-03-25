New York, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "UK Nutritional Bar Market, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Company, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05872178/?utm_source=GNW



UK nutritional bar market was valued $ 1.1 billion in 2019 and is projected to cross $ 1.5 billion by 2025. Major growth driver for nutritional bar market in the country include their emergence as a workout support and a meal supplement coupled with increasing awareness about their health benefits among health-conscious consumers. UK nutritional bar market is segmented based on product type, distributional channel, region and company. Based on product type, the market can be segmented into Breakfast Bars, Snack Bars, Protein Bars and others.



In 2019, breakfast bars accounted for the largest market share as they can be taken as first meal of the day.Snack bars are consumed as snacks due to their high carb and fiber content.



Snack bars include products such as granola bars, cereal bars and other snack bars.Protein bars are being increasingly consumed as a protein supplement majorly by bodybuilders, athletes and other sports persons.



Protein bar segment is anticipated to witness fastest CAGR among all other product categories during the forecast period i.e. 2020-2025.



Major players operating in the UK Nutritional Bar market include Kellogg’s, General Mills, Chicago Bar Company LLC, Mars Incorporated, Grenade® (UK) Ltd, Oatein Limited, United Biscuits (UK) Limited, Pulsin Ltd, Optimum Nutrition, INC and others.Major companies are launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market.



Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of UK Nutritional Bar market.

• To classify and forecast UK Nutritional Bar market based on product type, distribution channel, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for UK Nutritional Bar market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in UK Nutritional Bar market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for UK Nutritional Bar market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in UK Nutritional Bar market.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.



While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research.



The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of UK Nutritional Bar market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Nutritional Bars manufacturers, suppliers and distributors

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to nutritional bars

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, UK Nutritional Bar market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Product Type:

o Breakfast Bar

o Snack Bar

o Protein Bar

• Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Supermarket/Hypermarket

o Online

o Convenience Stores

o Others (include Pharmacies, small groceries etc.)

• Market, By Region:

o England

o Scotland

o Wales

o Northern Ireland



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in UK Nutritional Bar market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

