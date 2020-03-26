Facilities remain open as deemed essential to transportation, energy, communications and forestry sectors



MONTREAL, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) (“Stella-Jones” or the “Company”) today provided an update on its North American operations in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic and orders issued by Canadian provincial and U.S. state authorities.

Stella-Jones confirmed that while certain government authorities have ordered the closure or minimization of all non-essential business operations in regions where it operates, the Corporation falls within the exemptions for essential workplaces, businesses that provide priority services and activities and workforces that carry out critical manufacturing. It therefore plans to continue operations at all of its North America treating facilities and supporting distribution networks while being mindful of potential impacts in light of the current context.

“Stella-Jones carries out essential services as a manufacturer of pressure treated wood railway ties necessary for the operation and maintenance of transportation systems and critical infrastructure. As a producer of utility poles, our products remain crucial for the delivery of electrical distribution and transmission by utilities. Our position as a leading lumber supplier requires us to provide products essential to construction services in the residential sector and to ensure continuity of supply of forestry products critical to multiple facets of the economy,” said Eric Vachon.

“We continue to be committed to the health and safety of our employees, business partners and communities where we operate and are applying comprehensive and rigorous hygiene policies and practices throughout the organization. Stella-Jones will maintain full adherence to measures put in place by applicable government authorities while fulfilling its responsibility to continue operations to allow critical businesses to operate resiliently during the Covid-19 Pandemic response.”

